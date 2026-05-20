Vanessa Trump, 48, Reveals Health Battle

Vanessa Trump, President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa, who was previously married to the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., shared in an Instagram post that she had a “personal health update.”

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the 48-year-old wrote. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

Instagram

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she continued. “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express.”

“I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump attend the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, commented on the post, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Vanessa, who was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years, filed for an uncontested divorce from the president’s son in March 2018. Four months later, they resolved a child custody issue, and the divorce was settled at the end of the year.

The couple shares five children together, including their oldest, Kai Trump.

Vanessa began a relationship with professional golfer Tiger Woods in 2024, which Woods publicly announced on Instagram in March 2025.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC talks with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after a match against Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty