Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash

Trump’s top billionaire pal is slashing thousands of jobs as his tech company pours billions into artificial intelligence. Larry Ellison—whom Trump tapped to join his science and technology advisory council—has overseen sweeping layoffs at Oracle, with about 10,000 employees losing their jobs, according to BBC. The cuts span “senior engineers, architects, operations leaders, program managers, and technical specialists, according to the company’s senior manager Michael Shepherd who took to LinkedIn to address the massive layoffs. For many workers, the life-changing news came via email. A source told Business Insider the farewell message said, “After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change.” Ellison, whose net worth sits around $189 billion—making him the sixth-richest person in the world according to Forbes—has been pushing aggressively into artificial intelligence. The cuts come as Oracle closed on a reported $300 billion data center deal tied to OpenAI.
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- 1Billionaire Trump Ally Slashes Thousands of Tech JobsCHECK YOUR INBOXThe tech giant is worth an nestimated $189 billion.
- 2‘Real Housewife’ Speaks Out for First Time Since PrisonCOMING CLEAN“I should have done things differently. I should have been more diligent,” the star said.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 3At Least 29 Dead as Plane Mysteriously ‘Crashes Into Cliff’TECHNICAL FAILUREThe plane, an Antonov An-26, is a Soviet-era aircraft.
- 4Trump’s Approval on His Key Issue Plunges to All-Time LowDON IN DISARRAYRecent polling shows increasing numbers of Americans are questioning whether his administration is addressing their financial concerns.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Delta Pilot Makes ‘Crazy’ Error Moments Before LandingPLANE CRAZYPilots listening in to the air traffic control messages could not believe what they were hearing.
- 6Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized Mid-Broadway PerformanceEXIT STAGE LEFTThe Grammy winner is making her Broadway debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”
- 7Trump Set to Give Major War Update on April Fools’ DayNOT A JOKEThe president is set to address the public directly about the war in Iran for the first time since it began.
- 8Taylor Swift Sued Over ‘Showgirl’ Album by a Real OneSHOWING PROOFThe pop star’s 2025 album is the cause of a court battle.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After CrashHITTING THE BRAKESWoods’ announcement comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to DUI charges related to his rollover crash.
- 10Bravo Reality Star Arrested for DUIREAL LIFE DRAMAThe show’s greatest villain just became even more infamous.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah says she is “deeply remorseful” for her actions in her first interview after being released from a three-year stint in federal prison. “I should have done things differently. I should have been more diligent. I am deeply remorseful and sorry for my actions and my part. I take full responsibility,” Shah said in an interview with People Wednesday. The 52-year-old was arrested in March 2021, live on the Bravo reality TV show, for defrauding the elderly in a nine-year-long telemarketing scam that made millions from more than 1,000 victims. She was initially sentenced to 6 and a half years but was granted an early release in December 2025. She is set to serve out the remainder of her term on house arrest. Shah said that she didn’t know what she was getting into when approached with the opportunity. “I thought I was doing the right thing for the majority of the time. I was working under people who were running these companies,” Shah said. “My involvement in this conspiracy overlapped with my own personal pain,” Shah added, stating that the faulty business decisions occurred in tandem with her separation, the deaths of three close family members and her struggles with alcohol. Bravo host Andy Cohen shut down any rumors about Shah’s return to the reality TV show after her release. “I don’t think I could see Bravo working with her again,” Cohen said last year.
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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
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A Russian military plane crashed in occupied Crimea this week, leaving 29 dead, according to Russian state news agencies that cited government officials. The Russian Defense Ministry said the wreck of the Antonov An-26 was located on Tuesday after a “routine flight” went awry due to an unspecified “technical failure.” The state news agency Tass reported that contact with the plane was lost at around 6 p.m. local time. There is no suggestion that the Soviet-era aircraft was hit by Ukrainian weaponry, reports the BBC, but it was carrying 23 passengers and at least six crew. Ukraine did not immediately comment on the crash, which occurred in an Ukranian territory that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. A flight safety violation investigation has been launched by Russia’s Investigative Committee. While details about the cause of the crash remain scarce, Tass wrote that the plane “crashed into a cliff.” The Antonov An-26 was first introduced in the 1960s and has a shaky safety record, with dozens of fatal incidents since then.
One of President Donald Trump’s strongest issues historically is now dragging his popularity down, new polling shows.
Americans are as bearish as ever on Trump’s handling of the economy, which is now experiencing spiking gas prices in addition to grocery costs that remain as high as they were when the issue of affordability elevated him back to the White House in 2024.
The CNN poll is not the only one spelling trouble for Trump.
A recent NBC News survey found that 48 percent of Americans named inflation and affordability as the nation’s most pressing issue, far ahead of any other concern. NBC also found that 62 percent of voters disapprove of his handling of inflation and the cost of living.
A Reuters/Ipsos survey reported only 29 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s economic policies—the worst rating of either of his presidencies, and lower than any recorded for former President Joe Biden.
Trump’s unpopular war in Iran has intensified economic anxieties, polling shows. An average gallon of gas passed $4 this week and is expected to rise further.
CNN’s poll found that 63 percent of Americans report experiencing at least some financial hardship at the pump, with an additional 15 percent describing the impact as severe.
Nearly half of CNN’s respondents say they have cut back on driving because of rising fuel costs.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
A Delta Connection flight narrowly avoided disaster after the pilots accidentally contacted JFK’s control tower instead of LaGuardia moments before final approach. Audio obtained by CBS News shows the crew of Flight 5752 from Washington D.C. attempting to confirm a landing at “Runway 4″ at LaGuardia... while speaking to JFK tower, prompting confusion. “2-mile final, where?” the tower asked, adding: “This is Kennedy tower, please go to LaGuardia tower.” The pilot responded sheepishly: “Oh my goodness. Alright.” Another pilot listening in reportedly muttered, “That’s crazy.” The flight then switched to LaGuardia tower and circled safely for landing. Robert Sumwalt, the former chair of the NTSB, told CBS: “If the airplane had landed at LaGuardia without receiving landing clearance, it would have been a very bad mistake. I flew for 31 years, I was an airline pilot for 24 years, I’ve not heard of this particular error occurring.” The mishap follows an Air Canada crash at LaGuardia last week, which killed two crew members and injured 41 when a landing plane collided with a rescue truck.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway run took a sudden and alarming turn on Monday after the rapper was hospitalized during a live performance. The Grammy winner is making her Broadway debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” taking on the role of nightclub impresario Harold Zidler in an eight-week run that began March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theater in New York. “During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” her rep told Variety. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.” Her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, asked fans to say “a prayer” for the rapper. Megan previously said joining the production was “an absolute honor” and that she was excited to show fans “a new side” of herself on stage. But it is unclear how the show will proceed now in her absence.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the American people on Wednesday evening regarding his war on Iran, coincidentally on April Fools’ Day. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the news in a social media post on X on Tuesday night, saying: “TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.” The 79-year-old president has not given a designated public address on the conflict since March 1, the day after the war began. In his video address, Trump said that “there will likely be more” American service members who die as a result of the conflict, after addressing the deaths of three military personnel. Since then, 10 more American troops have been killed, and more than 200 have been wounded, according to U.S. military officials. The administration has not provided a clear timeframe for when the conflict, which has spiked oil prices worldwide and led to thousands of deaths in the Middle East, will end. Trump has said that the war will end “when I feel it in my bones,” though when exactly that will be is unclear, as the Pentagon mobilized thousands more American troops to the region last week.
Taylor Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl infringes on a real-life showgirl’s trademark for “Confessions of a Showgirl,” a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court claims. Maren Wade, described in the suit as a “singer, songwriter, comedian, and writer,” wrote a column for Las Vegas Weekly beginning in 2014 called “Confessions of a Showgirl.” She went on to host a podcast, live show and book tour with that branding. “A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” Jaymie Parkkinen, a lawyer for Wade, said in a statement. Wade’s trademark and Swift’s album, the suit claims, “share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression.” It adds: “Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.” The U.S. Patent Office, it also says, rejected Swift’s trademark application for The Life of a Showgirl due to the resemblance to Wade’s. “Defendants were therefore placed on actual notice that their chosen designation was likely to be confused with a mark that already belonged to someone,” it claims. “They continued using it anyway.” Wade is suing Swift and her record label, UMG Recordings, seeking an injunction and monetary damages. A rep for Swift declined to comment to the Associated Press.
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With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
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Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash
Tiger Woods has announced that he is stepping away from golf “to seek treatment” following his DUI arrest after a rollover crash on Friday. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” the 50-year-old golf icon said in a statement posted on social media. Woods was allegedly found with opioid painkillers when he was arrested in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said the golfer had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and acted “lethargic and slow.” When Woods was asked whether he was on any medication, he allegedly replied: “I take a few.” In his statement, the 15-time major winner said, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.” He continued, “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.” Woods’ post comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges on Tuesday, waiving his arraignment and demanding a trial with a jury.
Below Deck villain Trevor Walker was arrested for felony DUI in Florida, just two months after he was booked for larceny. It is his second DUI since 2024; the first was a misdemeanor for which he was found guilty. The infamous Bravo reality star was charged early Monday morning with four offenses, including driving with a suspended license, a moving traffic violation, and a separate theft misdemeanor. He was released the following morning and is set to head to court next month, TMZ reports. Walker became one of Below Deck‘s most infamous cast members during his brief stint on the show’s fourth season, where he was fired by the ship’s captain after just four episodes. After the show, Captain Lee Rosbach said Walker was fired for “being a f--- up.” The star has never returned to the series. During his time on the show, Walker frequently clashed with his coworkers, was labeled “extremely offensive” by his crewmates, and often drank to excess. “Trevor is just way too full of himself,” Rosbach said following his departure. “Not enough room on that boat for anybody with an ego that size.” He is considered one of—if not the—worst crewmember in the show’s history. Following his 2024 DUI arrest, Walker was sentenced in May 2024 before his probation was terminated in February of last year.