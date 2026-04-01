Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash

Tiger Woods has announced that he is stepping away from golf “to seek treatment” following his DUI arrest after a rollover crash on Friday. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” the 50-year-old golf icon said in a statement posted on social media. Woods was allegedly found with opioid painkillers when he was arrested in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said the golfer had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and acted “lethargic and slow.” When Woods was asked whether he was on any medication, he allegedly replied: “I take a few.” In his statement, the 15-time major winner said, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.” He continued, “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.” Woods’ post comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges on Tuesday, waiving his arraignment and demanding a trial with a jury.