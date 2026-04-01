Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash

Taylor Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl infringes on a real-life showgirl’s trademark for “Confessions of a Showgirl,” a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court claims. Maren Wade, described in the suit as a “singer, songwriter, comedian, and writer,” wrote a column for Las Vegas Weekly beginning in 2014 called “Confessions of a Showgirl.” She went on to host a podcast, live show and book tour with that branding. “A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” Jaymie Parkkinen, a lawyer for Wade, said in a statement. Wade’s trademark and Swift’s album, the suit claims, “share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression.” It adds: “Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.” The U.S. Patent Office, it also says, rejected Swift’s trademark application for The Life of a Showgirl due to the resemblance to Wade’s. “Defendants were therefore placed on actual notice that their chosen designation was likely to be confused with a mark that already belonged to someone,” it claims. “They continued using it anyway.” Wade is suing Swift and her record label, UMG Recordings, seeking an injunction and monetary damages. A rep for Swift declined to comment to the Associated Press.
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- 1Taylor Swift Sued Over ‘Showgirl’ Album by a Real OneSHOWING PROOFThe pop star’s 2025 album is the cause of a court battle.
- 2Trump Set to Give Major War Update on April Fools’ DayNOT A JOKEThe president is set to address the public directly about the war in Iran for the first time since it began.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 3Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After CrashHITTING THE BRAKESWoods’ announcement comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to DUI charges related to his rollover crash.
- 4Bravo Reality Star Arrested for DUIREAL LIFE DRAMAThe show’s greatest villain just became even more infamous.
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- 5Trump’s Special Assistant Announces She’s PregnantIT'S A BOY!The director of media affairs is set to welcome a baby boy in October.
- 6Trump Speaks Out on Tiger Woods’ ‘Various Ailments’'LIVES A LIFE OF PAIN'The president has found time to sneak in a chat with Tiger Woods as he juggles spiking gas prices and war with Iran.
- 7Tiger Woods Enters Plea After Rollover CrashIN THE HOLEWoods was charged with driving under the influence on Friday.
- 8Martha Stewart Confronts NBA Superstar Over Courtside InjuryFOUL PLAYThe iconic chef bit off a little more than she could chew at a Knicks game.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9‘The Pitt’ Heads to Theatres for Early Finale ScreeningPAGING NO SPOILERSThe finale will be airing in theatres three days early.
- 10Family Says Passenger Died After Air Crew’s Critical MistakeMID-AIR TRAGEDYA lawsuit alleges that a Korean Air flight crew failed to connect an oxygen tank to a mask it had placed on a passenger who was fighting for her life.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the American people on Wednesday evening regarding his war on Iran, coincidentally on April Fools’ Day. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the news in a social media post on X on Tuesday night, saying: “TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.” The 79-year-old president has not given a designated public address on the conflict since March 1, the day after the war began. In his video address, Trump said that “there will likely be more” American service members who die as a result of the conflict, after addressing the deaths of three military personnel. Since then, 10 more American troops have been killed, and more than 200 have been wounded, according to U.S. military officials. The administration has not provided a clear timeframe for when the conflict, which has spiked oil prices worldwide and led to thousands of deaths in the Middle East, will end. Trump has said that the war will end “when I feel it in my bones,” though when exactly that will be is unclear, as the Pentagon mobilized thousands more American troops to the region last week.
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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
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Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash
Tiger Woods has announced that he is stepping away from golf “to seek treatment” following his DUI arrest after a rollover crash on Friday. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” the 50-year-old golf icon said in a statement posted on social media. Woods was allegedly found with opioid painkillers when he was arrested in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said the golfer had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and acted “lethargic and slow.” When Woods was asked whether he was on any medication, he allegedly replied: “I take a few.” In his statement, the 15-time major winner said, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.” He continued, “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.” Woods’ post comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges on Tuesday, waiving his arraignment and demanding a trial with a jury.
Below Deck villain Trevor Walker was arrested for felony DUI in Florida, just two months after he was booked for larceny. It is his second DUI since 2024; the first was a misdemeanor for which he was found guilty. The infamous Bravo reality star was charged early Monday morning with four offenses, including driving with a suspended license, a moving traffic violation, and a separate theft misdemeanor. He was released the following morning and is set to head to court next month, TMZ reports. Walker became one of Below Deck‘s most infamous cast members during his brief stint on the show’s fourth season, where he was fired by the ship’s captain after just four episodes. After the show, Captain Lee Rosbach said Walker was fired for “being a f--- up.” The star has never returned to the series. During his time on the show, Walker frequently clashed with his coworkers, was labeled “extremely offensive” by his crewmates, and often drank to excess. “Trevor is just way too full of himself,” Rosbach said following his departure. “Not enough room on that boat for anybody with an ego that size.” He is considered one of—if not the—worst crewmember in the show’s history. Following his 2024 DUI arrest, Walker was sentenced in May 2024 before his probation was terminated in February of last year.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
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Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
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President Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs announced Tuesday that she is pregnant. Sonny Joy Nelson said on X that she would be “adding another sweet baby boy this October.” The pregnancy is not Nelson’s first. She gave birth to a boy in 2023. Nelson joined the White House staff after serving as the director of media affairs during Trump’s 2024 campaign. She also worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign and at the media startup GETTR. Nelson has been an outspoken anti-abortion advocate. Last fall, she addressed a meeting of the group Heartbeat International, crediting her life to her mom refusing an abortion. “But it is only by the grace of God that I’m here and standing here and able to do this,” she said at the event. This is not the first pregnancy announcement from a high-profile member of the Trump administration. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in December that she was expecting her second child, a baby girl who is due in May.
President Donald Trump has found time to chat with Tiger Woods after his latest car crash and DUI arrest in Florida, revealing that the professional golfer has “various ailments.” Trump, 79, explained to the New York Post by phone, “He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg.” Woods, 50, was arrested Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence after he clipped a truck with his Land Rover, causing it to roll over in an upscale area on Florida’s Atlantic Coast—about 30 miles north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. He was found to be in possession of two hydrocodone pills, according to local cops. Trump spoke glowingly of the embattled golfer, who’s currently dating Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa. “He lives a life of pain,” the golf-obsessed president told the Post. “He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete.” Deputies say Woods had no alcohol in his system after undergoing a breathalyzer test at the scene, but that they believe the “glassy-eyed” Woods, who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017, was driving under the influence yet again.
Tiger Woods, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges associated with his rollover car crash on Friday, according to CNN. The pro-golf star’s DUI charge includes property damage, and he’s also on the hook for allegedly refusing a urine test at the scene—a breathalyzer was unable to detect any alcohol. Woods’s Land Rover hit a pickup truck that was towing a trailer, causing the rollover crash in Florida. Woods’s attorney, Douglas Duncan, who defended the star during his 2017 DUI case, demanded a jury trial on Woods’s behalf on Tuesday. Authorities said the pro-golfer had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” at the scene of the crash, and was allegedly carrying two prescription pain pills in his pocket. A deputy on scene recorded that Woods’s “normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle” on Friday. He was released on bail after several hours that afternoon.
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart chewed out New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson over their courtside collision at an NBA playoff game. After the six-foot-two guard broke her big toe last May when he was launched into the stands, Stewart, 84, joined the Roomates Show podcast on Saturday to call foul on Brunson, 29, and his teammate and cohost Josh Hart. “You jumped up really fast, and I remember saying, ‘It’s OK.’ I didn’t say you hurt me. I said it was OK, but it wasn’t OK at all,” Stewart recalled as Brunson buried his head in his hands. The chef jokingly referred to her injury as the “Stewart-Brunson fracture,” though X-rays showed it was a full bone break. Stewart—who couldn’t leave her seat for a while afterward because the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Pacers ran into an extended thrilling overtime—had just one piece of advice for her fellow courtside attendees. “Never ever wear open-toed shoes to a game like that when you’re sitting on the floor,” she told Jimmy Fallon when she recounted the story on his late-night show. Ironically, the chef says that for a year following the game, all she could wear were open-toed shoes because of her injury. “How do you feel about that, Jalen?” Hart, 31, asked his team captain. “I don’t feel too great,” Brunson replied, causing Stewart to laugh. During the podcast, Stewart confirmed that Brunson had apologized over FaceTime and sent her grandson a signed basketball.
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The Pitt is giving back to the people that the Emmy award-winning show is based on. HBO Max and Warner Bros. have teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse theatres to offer an early screening of the Season 2 finale and are encouraging current and former healthcare workers to attend. The event will take place nationwide at 10 theatres on April 13. The series follows medical professionals over the course of a single shift, with Season 2 centered on a chaotic Fourth of July weekend. The theatrical finale will bring that storyline to a close three days before the episode drops on HBO Max. Organizers said the screening is meant to “celebrate their steadfast dedication to their communities,” while also giving fans a first look—on one condition. Attendees are being asked to keep quiet. “Please do not reveal any plot points,” the announcement warns, urging viewers to hold off on spoilers until the episode premieres April 16. Tickets are available to the public with the purchase of a $10 food-and-drink voucher, and attendees will receive special Pitt-themed giveaways.
The mother of a 33-year-old American who died after a mid-air medical emergency on a Korean Air flight is suing the airline, accusing its flight crew of failing to administer even basic medical treatment, says a lawsuit obtained by The Independent. Porscha Tynisha Brown, a civilian worker at the Department of Defense, collapsed after she walked to the bathroom on a 2024 flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Seoul, South Korea. The suit claims that stewards put an oxygen mask over Brown’s face as she called out that she could not breathe, but failed to connect the mask to an oxygen tank. The suit further alleges that crew members retrieved a defibrillator but gave no instructions on how to use it to the volunteers who helped treat Brown, so they were unable to deliver a potentially lifesaving shock to her. The flight was diverted to Osaka, Japan, where Brown was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Her death certificate lists her cause of death as “acute cardiac failure.” A lawyer representing Brown’s estate said, “The apparent violations are so bad, it really shocks the conscience how the airline personnel handled this situation.” Korean Air did not respond to a request for comment.