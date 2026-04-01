Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, socialite Bettina Anderson, plans to host her bridal shower at the President’s Mar-a-Lago estate in mid-April. The event will be an “elegant” and “ladylike” Enchanted Garden-themed luncheon at a small ballroom inside the main mansion, Page Six reported. The 39-year-old’s celebration is expected to be the function of the season, with mobs of Palm Beach socialites scrambling for an invite to the limited engagement. “Lots of noses are out of joint who haven’t gotten their invitation,” a source said. The luncheon is set to be hosted by Palm Beach socialites Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan, and Audrey Gruss. Anderson, the daughter of philanthropists Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and Inger Anderson, has reportedly been eager to align herself closely with the Trumps’ political influence through her relationship with Don Jr., 48. The duo was engaged at Camp David in December 2025. According to a political source that spoke to People, Trump was first “off-put” by his son’s third engagement because of her “eagerness to join forces with the Trumps.” Page Six believes a White House wedding could be in the cards this spring. Don Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children. He also broke off an engagement with Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, in 2024. Anderson was engaged previously to billionaire Beau Wrigley. The Daily Beast has reached out to Anderson for comment.
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- 1Trump Family Wedding Event Set for Mar-a-lagoTHIRD TIME'S A CHARMLess than 100 people will reportedly receive an invitation to the highly sought-after event.
- 2BryonNoem’s Passion Is the Ultimate Political Blow-UpCHILD'S PLAYThis $25,000 “looning” scandal is making MAGA look like a birthday party.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s Crease-Proof Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 3Trump Weighs In on Tiger Woods' Treatment AnnouncementTHE ROAD AHEADThe president has been a longtime supporter.
- 4Billionaire Trump Ally Slashes Thousands of Tech JobsCHECK YOUR INBOXThe tech giant is worth an nestimated $189 billion.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5‘Real Housewife’ Speaks Out for First Time Since PrisonCOMING CLEAN“I should have done things differently. I should have been more diligent,” the star said.
- 6At Least 29 Dead as Plane Mysteriously ‘Crashes Into Cliff’TECHNICAL FAILUREThe plane, an Antonov An-26, is a Soviet-era aircraft.
- 7Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized Mid-Broadway PerformanceEXIT STAGE LEFTThe Grammy winner is making her Broadway debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”
- 8Trump Set to Give Major War Update on April Fools’ DayNOT A JOKEThe president is set to address the public directly about the war in Iran for the first time since it began.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 9Taylor Swift Sued Over ‘Showgirl’ Album by a Real OneSHOWING PROOFThe pop star’s 2025 album is the cause of a court battle.
- 10Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After CrashHITTING THE BRAKESWoods’ announcement comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to DUI charges related to his rollover crash.
Even when I was editing Cosmopolitan—where the editorial brief reliably circled back to orgasms and pay rises in roughly equal measure—I don’t recall encountering anything quite as, well, bespoke as Bryon Noem’s particular tastes in crossdressing, complete with absurdist fake boobs and athleisure leggings. There’s something almost boyishly literal about it, as though confronted by the aggressively engineered silhouettes of MAGA femininity—breasts hoisted, sculpted, cantilevered into improbable topography—he’s opted to recreate the effect using party supplies. Because that’s the detail you can’t quite shake: balloons. The cheerful detritus of children’s birthdays and clown acts, twisted here into something else entirely. Inflated, tied, positioned as nipples. A homemade anatomy. A very private workaround. In a world of ever-escalating enhancement, the filters, fillers, surgical bravado and sameness, there’s something perversely innocent about an adult retreating into the games of their childhood. Who didn’t in their youth stuff a balloon up their shirt?
Politics as theatre. Celebrity as currency. Wellness as religion. And power as the only real language in the room. Subscribe to PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles on Substack for more.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
President Donald Trump has predicted Tiger Woods will bounce right back after his recent DUI arrest and announcement of plans to seek treatment. “It’s a good thing that he’s doing, but he’s going to end up being terrific. He’s a great guy,” Trump told Reuters. “He’s one of the greatest people I’ve known. He’s a great champion... he’ll be fine. He’s going to be terrific.” Woods, a 15-time major champion, was arrested last Friday in Jupiter Island, Florida, on charges of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road. No one was injured. Authorities reported that Woods appeared lethargic with bloodshot, glassy eyes and was found with opioid painkillers. Following his arrest, Woods said he was stepping away from golf “to seek treatment.” He pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges on Tuesday. Trump, who awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, has been a longtime supporter of the golfer, who is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.
Trump’s top billionaire pal is slashing thousands of jobs as his tech company pours billions into artificial intelligence. Larry Ellison—whom Trump tapped to join his science and technology advisory council—has overseen sweeping layoffs at Oracle, with about 10,000 employees losing their jobs, according to BBC. The cuts span “senior engineers, architects, operations leaders, program managers, and technical specialists, according to the company’s senior manager Michael Shepherd who took to LinkedIn to address the massive layoffs. For many workers, the life-changing news came via email. A source told Business Insider the farewell message said, “After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change.” Ellison, whose net worth sits around $189 billion—making him the sixth-richest person in the world according to Forbes—has been pushing aggressively into artificial intelligence. The cuts come as Oracle closed on a reported $300 billion data center deal tied to OpenAI.
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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
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Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah says she is “deeply remorseful” for her actions in her first interview after being released from a three-year stint in federal prison. “I should have done things differently. I should have been more diligent. I am deeply remorseful and sorry for my actions and my part. I take full responsibility,” Shah said in an interview with People Wednesday. The 52-year-old was arrested in March 2021, live on the Bravo reality TV show, for defrauding the elderly in a nine-year-long telemarketing scam that made millions from more than 1,000 victims. She was initially sentenced to 6 and a half years but was granted an early release in December 2025. She is set to serve out the remainder of her term on house arrest. Shah said that she didn’t know what she was getting into when approached with the opportunity. “I thought I was doing the right thing for the majority of the time. I was working under people who were running these companies,” Shah said. “My involvement in this conspiracy overlapped with my own personal pain,” Shah added, stating that the faulty business decisions occurred in tandem with her separation, the deaths of three close family members and her struggles with alcohol. Bravo host Andy Cohen shut down any rumors about Shah’s return to the reality TV show after her release. “I don’t think I could see Bravo working with her again,” Cohen said last year.
A Russian military plane crashed in occupied Crimea this week, leaving 29 dead, according to Russian state news agencies that cited government officials. The Russian Defense Ministry said the wreck of the Antonov An-26 was located on Tuesday after a “routine flight” went awry due to an unspecified “technical failure.” The state news agency Tass reported that contact with the plane was lost at around 6 p.m. local time. There is no suggestion that the Soviet-era aircraft was hit by Ukrainian weaponry, reports the BBC, but it was carrying 23 passengers and at least six crew. Ukraine did not immediately comment on the crash, which occurred in an Ukranian territory that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. A flight safety violation investigation has been launched by Russia’s Investigative Committee. While details about the cause of the crash remain scarce, Tass wrote that the plane “crashed into a cliff.” The Antonov An-26 was first introduced in the 1960s and has a shaky safety record, with dozens of fatal incidents since then.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway run took a sudden and alarming turn on Monday after the rapper was hospitalized during a live performance. The Grammy winner is making her Broadway debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” taking on the role of nightclub impresario Harold Zidler in an eight-week run that began March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theater in New York. “During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” her rep told Variety. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.” Her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, asked fans to say “a prayer” for the rapper. Megan previously said joining the production was “an absolute honor” and that she was excited to show fans “a new side” of herself on stage. But it is unclear how the show will proceed now in her absence.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the American people on Wednesday evening regarding his war on Iran, coincidentally on April Fools’ Day. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the news in a social media post on X on Tuesday night, saying: “TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.” The 79-year-old president has not given a designated public address on the conflict since March 1, the day after the war began. In his video address, Trump said that “there will likely be more” American service members who die as a result of the conflict, after addressing the deaths of three military personnel. Since then, 10 more American troops have been killed, and more than 200 have been wounded, according to U.S. military officials. The administration has not provided a clear timeframe for when the conflict, which has spiked oil prices worldwide and led to thousands of deaths in the Middle East, will end. Trump has said that the war will end “when I feel it in my bones,” though when exactly that will be is unclear, as the Pentagon mobilized thousands more American troops to the region last week.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Taylor Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl infringes on a real-life showgirl’s trademark for “Confessions of a Showgirl,” a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court claims. Maren Wade, described in the suit as a “singer, songwriter, comedian, and writer,” wrote a column for Las Vegas Weekly beginning in 2014 called “Confessions of a Showgirl.” She went on to host a podcast, live show and book tour with that branding. “A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” Jaymie Parkkinen, a lawyer for Wade, said in a statement. Wade’s trademark and Swift’s album, the suit claims, “share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression.” It adds: “Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.” The U.S. Patent Office, it also says, rejected Swift’s trademark application for The Life of a Showgirl due to the resemblance to Wade’s. “Defendants were therefore placed on actual notice that their chosen designation was likely to be confused with a mark that already belonged to someone,” it claims. “They continued using it anyway.” Wade is suing Swift and her record label, UMG Recordings, seeking an injunction and monetary damages. A rep for Swift declined to comment to the Associated Press.
Tiger Woods Announces He’s Seeking Treatment After Crash
Tiger Woods has announced that he is stepping away from golf “to seek treatment” following his DUI arrest after a rollover crash on Friday. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” the 50-year-old golf icon said in a statement posted on social media. Woods was allegedly found with opioid painkillers when he was arrested in Jupiter Island, Florida. Authorities said the golfer had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and acted “lethargic and slow.” When Woods was asked whether he was on any medication, he allegedly replied: “I take a few.” In his statement, the 15-time major winner said, “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.” He continued, “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.” Woods’ post comes hours after he pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges on Tuesday, waiving his arraignment and demanding a trial with a jury.