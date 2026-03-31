Tiger Woods DUI Arrest Report Reveals Shock Discovery in His Pocket

Tiger Woods was allegedly found with opioid painkillers by police investigating his rollover crash, according to a report.

The golf icon allegedly had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket when he was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence on March 27, TMZ reported.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the celebrity gossip site also states that a deputy noted Woods was allegedly acting “lethargic and slow,” and that his eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy,” while his pupils were “extremely dilated.”

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI following the incident and spent eight hours behind bars. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

When Woods was asked by law enforcement whether he was on any medication following the crash, the 50-year-old allegedly replied: “I take a few.”

Hydrocodone is an opioid used to treat severe, chronic pain.

According to TMZ, Woods blamed the crash on being distracted by his cellphone and trying to change the radio station. He said he didn’t spot the truck in front of him on a narrow two-lane road until it was too late.

Woods was arrested after the Land Rover he was driving clipped a truck and rolled onto its side near the golfer’s Florida home.

He was not seriously injured during the crash and managed to climb out of the wreckage.

Tiger Woods is due to appear in court to face the charges. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Police said Woods underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods allegedly refused to submit to a urinalysis requested by police following the accident. He was later charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Woods has a history of getting into trouble behind the wheel. He suffered serious injuries in another rollover crash in California in 2021 and was arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence after he was found unconscious at the wheel and later admitted to being impaired by prescription painkillers.

Woods was also involved in a crash in Florida in 2009 when he slammed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his home. His then-wife, Elin Nordegren, told officers she had to smash the rear window of the vehicle with a golf club to get him out.

Woods, widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most victories in PGA Tour history with 82 titles. His troubled personal life has hindered him from becoming the outright all-time PGA Tour leader, with his last major victory coming at the 2019 Masters.