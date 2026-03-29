Tiger Woods Banned From Driving Trump’s Grandkids Around

Tiger Woods has been told to keep his hands off the wheel when it comes to President Donald Trump’s grandkids, according to a report.

The 50-year-old golf icon—who is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.—was arrested in Florida on Friday on suspicion of DUI after crashing into another vehicle and rolling his Land Rover.

Tiger Woods' Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida on Friday. Woods, 50, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

But even before his latest car crash, the Secret Service had barred Woods from driving around Vanessa’s children, a family insider told the New York Post.

Vanessa, 48, shares five children with Don Jr., 48,—rising golfer Kai Trump, 18, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11.

The Secret Service agents are “certainly not letting Tiger Woods – even without the DUI” drive the kids, the source told the Post.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship in a social media post in March 2025. Tiger Woods/X

“There would be concern if their kids weren’t being protected by Secret Service,” the insider said. The Trump family is glad that the grandchildren are driven by trained agents, according to the source. The 79-year-old president’s immediate family enjoys around-the-clock protection until he leaves office in 2029.

When reached for comment, the Secret Service’s Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi, told the Daily Beast, “We are not in a position to comment on how we conduct our protective operations.”

Woods has a troubled past behind the wheel. He suffered serious injuries in another rollover in California in 2021, requiring surgery for leg fractures and several weeks in the hospital.

In 2017, he was arrested for driving under the influence when he was found unconscious at the wheel and later admitted to being impaired by prescription painkillers.

The 15-time major winner was also involved in a crash in 2009 in Florida when he slammed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his home.

A scene from Woods' 2021 crash. Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Friday’s crash happened near Woods’ $54 million luxury home on Jupiter Island, Florida, north of Palm Beach, when he attempted to pass a commercial truck on a two-lane road before clipping a trailer and flipping his Land Rover.

A breath test showed no alcohol in his system, but police said he appeared impaired by “some type of medication or drug.”

He was booked on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test before being released hours later.

Vanessa and Kai were well away from the site of the crash, sources told the Post.

Trump, who has a long-documented friendship with the golf legend, reacted to the crash on Friday, saying, “I feel so badly... There was an accident, and that’s all I know. A very close friend of mine—he’s an amazing person, an amazing man.”

The president said he was “happy for both” when asked about his former daughter-in-law dating Woods in March 2025.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, the Secret Service, and Woods’ team for comment.