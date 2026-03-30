Insider Reveals Why Tiger Woods Won’t Hire a Driver

Golf legend Tiger Woods won’t hire a driver because he’s so private, according to a source.

The joint all-time PGA Tour winner, 50, was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving under the influence after he hit a truck and flipped his Land Rover close to Jupiter Island in Florida.

It is just the latest DUI-related incident for Woods, but speaking to People, the source says he has no plans to bring in a professional chauffeur because he “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.”

Woods rolled his Land Rover in Florida. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

“And he thinks he is fine to drive,” they added.

Friday’s incident also saw him charged with property damage and refusing to submit a urinalysis test.

“He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games,” they said. “He despises public scrutiny.”

Woods' mugshot from Friday. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

The same source said that despite Woods’ woes behind the wheel, life at home was going well with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, 48.

“Vanessa has settled right into their dating life due to the similarities in their current situations with kids, great weather out their door, golf in their lives, and school projects for their kids.”

But now it seems this latest incident could have upset the apple cart.

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr., seen here at their divorce hearing in 2018. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

According to a source who spoke to The Daily Mail, Woods spent eight hours behind bars following the crash, and when he returned, he was faced with a furious Trump.

“She’s not happy at all,” they said of Woods’ partner of a year. “She’s both disappointed and a little bit p---ed, if I’m being honest. It’s a definite red flag and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out, and that she’s going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she’s not going to stick around.”

According to a family insider speaking to the New York Post, even before Friday’s incident, Woods had been banned from driving President Trump’s grandkids around by the Secret Service.

After the crash, Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek said during a press conference that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment,” but cops “were not suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail,” where a breathalyzer test returned “triple zeroes.”

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Woods for comment.