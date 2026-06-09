Kai Trump Shares Bonkers Take After Fans Booed Trump at MSG

Kai Trump has posted about the “amazing” atmosphere of the NBA Finals in New York City despite her and her grandfather being booed.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” the post reads over a dimly lit selfie. “Let’s get that win on Wednesday. Go Knicks.”

Kai Trump seems to have gotten the wrong idea about MSG's reaction to her grandfather. @kaitrump on Instagram

Trump’s 19-year-old granddaughter shared the post on Monday night to her 2.7 million Instagram followers just hours after New Yorkers in the arena—and outside of it— publicly shamed her grandfather during the National Anthem.

The Knicks held a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs going into their first home game of the series.

New York’s excited energy plummeted when Trump, a native New Yorker himself, confirmed his attendance at the game, prompting tighter security in the city. A police perimeter around MSG blocked the general public from holding a watch party, enraging the fanbase, who have not seen a finals appearance since 1999.

“Shutting down 14 blocks... just to make room for a fat slob to get to MSG is insane,” one user wrote in a post on X.

🚨HUMILIATING: Donald Trump is MASSIVELY booed at Madison Square Garden the minute his face is shown on screen.



THANK YOU NYC!! pic.twitter.com/mvdv4Auhz1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

At tip-off, New Yorkers had two things in common: hope for the Knicks and disgust for the president. When cameras panned to Trump and his granddaughter, who smirked at the crowd from their private suite, loud boos ricocheted throughout the arena.

This is not the first time Kai Trump has been a spokesperson for her grandfather; in 2024, 17-year-old Kai spoke at the Republican National Convention about the assassination attempt targeting Trump in Pennsylvania.

“A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing,” she said.

Unlike the president’s son Barron, who generally stays out of the public eye, the University of Miami golfer lives a very public life.

She frequently posts vlogs to her 1.49 million YouTube subscribers, attends public events alongside the Trump family, and endorses products on her social media.

Kai Trump and her grandfather, Donald Trump, watch the NBA Finals from a suite shielded by protective glass. Vincent Carchietta

The Knicks lost the nail-biter 115-111, and many fans have even taken it so far as to blame the president’s unwanted presence in the arena for the loss.

“I blame Trump,” one fan said in a street interview after the game. “We won 13 consecutive games, and as soon as Trump shows up, all s--t goes to...” The man gave a thumbs-down to the camera.