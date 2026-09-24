Kai Trump’s Nightmare College Golf Debut Just Got Worse

President Donald Trump’s golfing granddaughter has suffered a major defeat just weeks into her collegiate career.

Kai Trump, a 19-year-old freshman student-athlete at the University of Miami, said she reinjured her wrist and will need further treatment. She had previously injured her wrist last year and required surgery to fix that injury.

“I kinda had an injury to my wrist during the tournament, my first college tournament,” she explained in a video clip while wearing a sweatshirt that currently retails for $138.

Kai has had a rough adjustment away from her family at college. @kaitrump/Instagram

“I hit the ground next to the first cart path; let’s just say there must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm. Then on the tenth hole, I hit my driver, and I felt like I tore it again,” she added, showing off her brace.

She noted that she “didn’t fully tear it,” but just has a “little sliver” on her TFCC, and notes the injury won’t require surgery.

Later in the video, she goes to “get her stem cells done” at what she calls in the caption “Dezawa MuseCells®” by Dr. Jeff Wiegers.

Dr. Jeff Wiegers was able to help Kai get on the mend. @kaitrump/Instagram

During the tournament in question that resulted in the injury, the 2026 Golfweek Fall Classic in South Carolina, she placed 102nd out of 120 athletes.

Her first professional tournament late last year didn’t fare much better, as she placed dead last in the 108-player field.

Despite the measly start to her athletic career, her school hailed her golf abilities when she committed to play there more than two years ago.

A press release announcing the University of Miami’s signing of three new athletes, including Kai, identifies her as a “rising player,” and Janice Olivencia, head coach of the Miami women’s golf team, said at the time that “Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami.”

Her first tournament representing U Miami didn't go the best. Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kai, the daughter of Don Jr. and his first wife, Vanessa, has already said she’s had some trouble adjusting to college life.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, she explained that leaving her home in Jupiter, Florida, to live in Miami—cities about an hour and a half drive apart—was difficult.

“I’ve been literally sobbing,” she said in the video before preparing for the 90-mile drive to school. “It’s like really sad that I have to say goodbye to like everyone today.”

“I’m not like a very emotional person at all. It is like really weird for me to cry. I’ve only cried like a few times. But like, I think knowing that I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight’s like really, really sucks,” she went on. “I’m struggling right now, just like thinking about it. But like I’m excited. It’s just like I’m emotional.”

Kai Trump broke down in tears before driving to college 90 minutes from where she grew up. YouTube

In that video, she later revealed that she caught a case of strep throat in the first week of school, prompting a trip home.

“I came all the way back to Jupiter because I was so sick I needed my mom to nurse me back to health,” the college student said.

Kai frequently accompanies Grandpa Trump to sporting events. Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a follow-up video after the waterworks were over, she gave viewers a tour of the luxury off-campus apartment she lives in.

The president’s granddaughter chose a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Miami with no roommates, rather than living in a traditional college dorm on campus during her freshman year.

In the video, she explained that she figured she’d “show it off,” claiming that “so many [people] were, like, dying to see” the place.