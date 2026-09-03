Kai Trump Breaks Down in First Week of College

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter has broken down in a YouTube video chronicling her first week of college away from her MAGA family.

In the video, Kai Trump discusses her struggles to adjust to college life and reveals she even went back home so her mom could “nurse” her back to health.

The 19-year-old MAGA influencer shared her difficulties in a 21-minute vlog she shared on YouTube documenting the transition. She broke down in tears before even starting classes at the University of Miami, where she’s joining the women’s golf team as a freshman.

Kai Trump. YouTube

“I’ve been literally sobbing,” she said while preparing to leave her home in Jupiter, Florida, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive from her college. “It’s like really sad that I have to say goodbye to like everyone today.”

“I’m not like a very emotional person at all. It is like really weird for me to cry. I’ve only cried like a few times. But like, I think knowing that I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight’s like really, really sucks,” she went on. “I’m struggling right now, just like thinking about it. But like I’m excited. It’s just like I’m emotional.”

Kai frequently goes golfing with her grandpa, President Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

She eventually found her footing, sharing clips of her golfing and hanging out with friends, one of whom was shown bringing her frozen foods because she said she hadn’t “eaten in three days.”

The pair later filmed themselves going out shopping. Kai had was dragged in March for uploading a “tone-deaf” Youtube video, originally titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” but eventually changed to “I Tried the World’s Most Expensive Grocery Store.”

In the video, the teen grabs pricey items including the viral Hailey Bieber “Strawberry Glaze Skin” smoothie for $21 and a $10 lemonade and complains that she was “about to go bankrupt” when realizing an Erewhon-branded sweatshirt costs $165. A sweatshirt sold from her eponymous clothing range, however, costs $130.

Later, in the new video, Kai said she’d gotten sick with Strep throat in the first week of school, prompting a trip home.

“I came all the way back to Jupiter because I was so sick I needed my mom to nurse me back to health,” she said.

Kai, the daughter of Donald Jr. and Vanessa, committed to the University of Miami two years ago. In an Instagram post announcing her decision, she thanked her grandpa and frequent golf buddy.

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point,” she wrote at the time. “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

Last year, Kai’s net worth was estimated at over $1 million thanks to multiple deals.

A 2025 press release announcing the University of Miami’s signing of three new athletes, including Kai, identifies her as a “rising player.”