Kai Trump Dragged for ‘Tone Deaf’ Luxury Shopping Trip Stunt

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump has been ruthlessly dragged for uploading a YouTube vlog about her shopping trip at a high-end Los Angeles supermarket.

The 18-year-old aspiring professional golfer and MAGA influencer was blasted for her “tone deaf” video, originally titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” in which she documented shopping at the luxury store where shoppers can easily spend more than $10 on a carton of eggs.

During the nearly 19-minute video—later renamed “I Tried the World’s Most Expensive Grocery Store”—Kai, whose family fortune is estimated to be in the billions, also joked that she was “about to go bankrupt” after discovering an Erewhon-branded sweatshirt costs $165.

Last year, the price of a single sweatshirt sold as part of Kai Trump’s own eponymous clothing range was $130.

Kai Trump used White House grounds to promote her clothing line last September. Instagram/Kai Trump

After tossing multiple high-cost items into her basket—including the viral Hailey Bieber “Strawberry Glaze Skin” smoothie for $21 and a $10 lemonade—Kai Trump is then driven away in a Secret Service protection vehicle and reviews the items she bought for her 1.45 million YouTube subscribers.

The teen, who is estimated to have earned more than $1 million through golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals, later reveals her grocery haul cost $233.

Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., has been widely criticized for posting the video at a time when tens of millions of Americans are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis—a reality her 79-year-old grandfather has repeatedly downplayed.

Kai Trump had to cosplay as someone concerned about grocery bills for her video. YouTube

Multiple social media users and YouTube commenters also noted that the president’s granddaughter is 18, meaning she is old enough to enlist in the military amid the ongoing war in Iran.

“YouTube title might be the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever read. Like legit,” reads one of the most popular comments under the video.

“I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches,” another user added.

X/ @Mattxiv

While sharing a screenshot of the original title on X, popular influencer and activist Matt Bernstein wrote: “It genuinely sometimes feels like they are trying to usher in a French Revolution.”

Another X user added: “They’re sending people who barely get by as it is to get blown up for Israel, while their kids go to overpriced grocery stores and Miami condos without a care in the world.”

Kai Trump also hopes to be a professional golfer one day, but finished last in her LPGA debut. Orlando Ramirez/Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Kai Trump also received backlash after a video of her recording a selfie on an airport runway with military helicopters in the background went viral soon after the U.S. and Israel began airstrikes in Iran.

However, the clip was actually recorded and posted on Kai Trump’s TikTok in January, more than a month before the war in Iran broke out.