Kai Trump Reveals She Underwent Surgery to Golf Wrist

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump has revealed that she underwent surgery to treat injuries to her wrist.

The 18-year-old aspiring professional golfer told her 2.7 million Instagram followers that she went under the knife to address injuries to the “stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex.”

“The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics,” she added. “I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free!”

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. was seen wearing a bandage on her left wrist during her Jan. 6 Impaulsive podcast interview, hosted by YouTuber-turned-wrestler and boxer Logan Paul and internet personality Mike Majlak.

Kai Trump seen with a bandage on what appears to have been her injured wrist. YouTuve/Impaulsive

During the podcast, Kai discussed how awkward it can be trying to have a dating life while constantly being flanked by Secret Service agents.

“To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re... going on a date with a guy and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she said. “But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I’ve learned, especially in the last year now... [that] yes, they’re following me, but also to focus and pretend like they’re not there.”

Kai, like her 79-year-old grandfather, is an avid golfer. She currently plays varsity golf for the Benjamin School team in Florida and has committed to join the University of Miami to play collegiate golf later this year.

Her swing is right-handed, which means that her non-dominant left wrist—the lead wrist, in golfing terms—can be prone to injury from repetitive movements, exacerbated by poor form or technique.

Kai Trump, with millions of online followers, is also becoming something of a MAGA influencer. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

She made her LPGA debut in November at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, but struggled in what was by far the biggest tournament of her career.

The amateur, who received a sponsor’s exemption to compete, finished last out of 108 players with a 13-over-par score behind a roster packed with more seasoned professionals.

“I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots,” she said at the time.