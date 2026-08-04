Kaitlan Collins Exposes Trump Goons With Humiliating Pool Fiasco Montage

CNN host Kaitlan Collins has tangled Jeanine Pirro in her own web of doublespeak.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia caught the ire of her boss, Donald Trump, on Monday after she dropped charges against former Olympian David Hearn, who had been accused of vandalizing the president’s passion project, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Prosecutors on Friday moved to kill the charges against Hearn and three others, and instead suggested that the damage to the pool was caused by shoddy, rushed construction.

Trump was incensed, saying in the Oval Office on Monday that Pirro, 75, had “folded like an umbrella,” sending speculation about the security of her job into overdrive.

But the DOJ’s decision to abandon the vandalism allegations doesn’t only put Pirro at loggerheads with Trump and several of his lackeys, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. It also puts Pirro at loggerheads with Pirro.

“What we do know is not only does her filing pit her against the president, as you heard very clearly today, but also against the public comments made by Karoline Leavitt, Doug Burgum, and yes, Jeanine Pirro,” Collins said.

Burgum went on about box cutters. CNN

She then played clips of Leavitt banging the drum about “vandalism” being “a very real problem” and Burgum droning on with official lines about “box cutters” and efforts to “destroy part of the monument.”

She then got to Pirro, who said in early July: “Not only is it vandalism that is reflected in today’s indictment, but there is a cutting of the liner of the pool at the base of the pool for several yards across the pool. And someone was intent on doing incredible damage to the pool.”

Pirro was all in on the party line a month ago. CNN

Trump’s Monday attack on Pirro followed a bruising weekend for the former Fox TV judge, after the 80-year-old lashed out in a social media scolding, telling her he disagreed with her decision “100 percent.”

The Reflecting Pool project was supposed to showcase real estate mogul Trump’s ability to build and get things done. But it has now turned into a fiasco.

It had been expedited through the review process with a no-bid contract worth millions, but in mid-July it had to be drained once again after the lining broke and algae ran riot, turning the water slime green.

The pool had to be drained again. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

In Friday’s filing, Pirro and a deputy wrote that government records “strongly suggest that a rushed and botched installation by AIC, the primary contractor,” was the cause of the damage to the new liner.

She did not give the White House prior notice that the filing was inbound, a White House spokesperson said, cited by the Washington Post.

She also accused Burgum’s Interior Department of sitting on vital documents that would have torpedoed the investigation.

The Daily Beast has contacted the DOJ for comment.