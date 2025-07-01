Kaitlan Collins Exposes Trump’s ‘Broken Promises’ to Base

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins laid bare just how many times President Donald Trump had vowed not to cut Medicaid—and why his “Big Beautiful Bill” represents a “broken promise.”

After Republican Sen. Thom Tillis publicly ripped Trump’s desire to “break a promise” by passing the bill, which would strip Medicaid funding over a decade, Collins aired a video on Monday’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins that showed Trump repeatedly promising not to cut the federal health insurance program.

“When Senator Tillis is speaking about broken promises, he’s talking about all the times the president made comments like this,” Collins said.

The supercut featured various comments Trump made to the press—in front of Cabinet secretaries, to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, next to House Speaker Mike Johnson—that promised he was “not touching anything” related to Medicaid since his inauguration.

“Medicaid, we’re not going to do anything with that,” Trump said in the Oval Office in January.

“Medicare and Medicaid, none of that stuff is going to be touched,” he told Hannity in February.

“Here’s what I want on Medicaid: We’re not touching anything,” he said next to Johnson in May.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis torched Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill" on Sunday for cuts to Medicaid. Al Drago/Al Drago/Getty

The compilation came after Collins shared Tillis’ Sunday remarks on the Senate floor, which warned that the mega-bill would “betray the very promise that Donald J. Trump made in the Oval Office.”

“The effect of this bill is to break a promise, but I’m telling the president that you have been misinformed,” Tillis said.

The White House disputed Tillis’ claims on Monday, saying Tills was “just wrong” and that the bill would not cut Medicaid. Tills announced on Sunday he would not seek reelection.

Trump said last week that, despite the federal spending the legislation would cut, “Medicaid is left alone. It’s left the same.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Senate version of the bill would reduce federal spending on Medicaid by roughly $1 trillion and push nearly 12 million people off the program by 2034.

“Regardless of whether you agree with adding things like work requirements for Medicaid, as this bill does, Medicaid would not technically be, quote, ‘Left the same,’” Collins said.