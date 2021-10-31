Kal Penn Comes Out—and Reveals He’s Engaged to Partner of 11 Years
CONGRATULATIONS
Kal Penn is engaged to be married to his longtime partner, People reported on Sunday in an interview with the House and Harold and Kumar actor. Penn confirmed the news while sharing details about his upcoming memoir You Can’t Be Serious, which hits shelves Nov. 2. “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with,” he said. “Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends. I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers.” He clarified that he hadn’t come out publicly previously because “Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family… don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”
Penn, 44, met Josh while working as a White House staff member for the Obama administration. He told People the story of their first date, where Josh showed up with an 18-pack of Coors Light and began watching a NASCAR race on TV. Penn nearly wrote his date off as a lost cause, saying he had thought, “I have one day off from the White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday.” The couple have been together for 11 years.