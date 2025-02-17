Politics

American Arrested for CBD Gummies Released by Russia After Week of Hell

COMING HOME

The 28-year-old suffered from “several” grand mal seizures while behind bars in Moscow.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

U.S. citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers appears on a screen in the courthouse during a video link to a court hearing in Moscow.
Moscow City Court's Press Office/Reuters
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
MediaJim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh