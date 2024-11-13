An adviser with Kamala Harris’ campaign has finally addressed what many felt was her biggest misstep in the lead up to Election Day.

At a Clearing House conference on Wednesday in New York City, Jennifer Palmieri, a senior adviser to Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, said the sitting vice president skipped appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast out of fears of in-house “backlash,” reported the Financial Times.

“There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn’t want her to be on it,” said Palmieri, who previously worked in the White House and on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

Harris was criticized by several political pundits for skipping Rogan, following Donald Trump’s heavily-watched interview, believing it would heavily cost her male voters.

Palmieri added that the dynamic got “weird” with Rogan when news got around that she was mulling over the interview.

“Because all of a sudden he’s on his heels about how his audience is going to react to this, and the demands that they were going to put on him to be tough on her,” said Palmieri.

Harris has not directly addressed passing on an interview with Rogan.