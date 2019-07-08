RESET BUTTON

Kamala Harris Crushed Joe Biden on Busing at the Debate. Here’s Why She’s Walking It Back.

School segregation is a great blot on America. Revisiting the unpopular politics of the 1970s is now a way for the party to clean that mess up.

Michael Tomasky

So, a funny thing has happened in the 11 days since we all agreed that Kamala Harris crushed Joe Biden like a grape. She’s the one who has changed her position on the issue at hand, school busing, while he has stood pat on his. 

So maybe she didn’t win that moment quite so overwhelmingly after all?

She certainly helped her standing, and deservedly so—it was a shrewd way to stand out in a cacophonous and frankly too-fast-paced setting. Also, in that moment, she accomplished a key thing that had nothing at all to do with the substance of the issue: She made it possible for millions of people to envision her debating Donald Trump and making grape juice out of him, too.