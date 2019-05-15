Kamala Harris: Joe Biden Would Be ‘Great’—as Veep

Presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) told reporters former Vice President Joe Biden would make a “great running mate” because he knows how to do the job. “If people want to speculate about running mates, I encourage that because I think Joe Biden would be a great running mate,” she said. “As vice president, he’s proven that he knows how to do the job and there are certainly a lot of other candidates that would make—for me—a very viable and interesting vice president.” According to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, Biden currently sits on top of the 2020 pack while Harris sits in fourth place—behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).