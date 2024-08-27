Harris Gets No DNC Bounce in First Poll After Key Speech
EARLY INDICATOR
Vice President Kamala Harris failed to get an immediate bounce of support from the Democratic National Convention, the first poll conducted in its aftermath suggests. The Morning Consult tracking survey asked the same group of 7,818 registered voters about their support for Harris and for former President Donald Trump both before and after her speech last Thursday. It found identical levels of support in each survey, putting her at 48 points and Trump at 44. Harris’ campaign had suggested that they expected some immediate bounce in support in the wake of the Chicago convention, which crushed the Republican convention in television ratings. Trump had appeared to get as much as a six-point bounce after his convention in a Forbes/Harris X poll and slightly less in others. But because President Joe Biden announced on the Sunday after Trump’s Thursday night speech that he was stepping aside, poll watchers said it was harder to tell the precise impact of Trump’s speech.