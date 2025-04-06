Following fiery protests across the country this weekend, former vice president Kamala Harris took to X to thank protestors for standing up to the Trump administration.

The Hands Off! demonstrations took place in more than 1,200 locations across all 50 states, and were organized by a coalition that included more than 150 organizations, including civil rights groups, LGBTQIA+ rights organizations, veterans, environmental groups, and labor unions. Protestors voiced their frustrations at countless acts Trump has carried out since assuming office, including deporting immigrants, firing thousands of federal employees, closing Social Security offices, cutting health funding, scaling back protections for transgender people, and ongoing American support for Israel in its war on Gaza.

Satellite protests were also planned around the world, in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Mexico, and American territories like Puerto Rico and American Samoa.

Late Saturday afternoon, Harris tweeted, “Today in every state across our nation, Americans are standing up to the administration as they implement Project 2025 at full speed.”

The tweet continued, “Thank you for using your voices and the power of protest to stand for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid; for the Department of Education and programs like Head Start; for clean air and water; for the right to make decisions about your own body without government interference.”

She closed with, “The voices of working people will always be louder than the unelected billionaires.”

When asked about the protests, the White House responded, “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”

Harris had maintained a relatively low public profile since Trump’s inauguration, making just a select few appearances at public events since January, including at the NAACP Awards, where she received the NAACP Chairman’s Award. She will also be heading to Australia next month to headline a real estate conference.

Despite keeping public appearances to a minimum, she has continued to post to social media, including words of encouragement for Senator Cory Booker following his record-breaking 25-hour-long speech on the senate floor earlier this week, thanking him for his leadership.

She also tweeted about Susan Crawford’s victory in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court election against her Musk-backed opponent, Brad Schimel, calling her win a “victory for working people in Wisconsin.”