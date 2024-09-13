Vice President Kamala Harris received $47 million in donations in the 24 hours after her debate against Donald Trump, her campaign said Thursday.

The big boost to her bid for the White House is the best day-long fundraising period she’s had since her record-breaking $81 million haul in her first 24 hours in the race in July, according to The New York Times. Her new $47 million post-debate bump included donations from 600,000 donors, the report added.

The influx of cash is likely to have extended Harris’ already-large funding lead over the Trump campaign. The Republican nominee’s camp ended August with $295 million, while Harris entered September with $404 million in the bank. Last month, Harris and her allies raised almost three times as much as the former president.

The Trump camp is yet to announce how much it raised after the debate on Tuesday. While Harris’ best day so far came immediately after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump’s strongest 24 hours came in May after he was convicted on 34 felony counts related to a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. His campaign said it received almost $53 million in online donations in the wake of the historic verdict.

“While our fundraising program continues to show historic strength, this momentum cannot be taken for granted,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris’ campaign chair, said in a statement about the post-debate haul. “We cannot underestimate the strength of Team Trump and their strong fundraising and organizing efforts intentionally designed to divide and sow doubt among Americans. We cannot let up until we defeat Trump once and for all this November.”

When asked how much Trump had raised after the debate, the former president’s campaign communications director did not respond, instead telling Axios: “President Trump delivered a powerful debate performance where he dominated Kamala on the issues that matter to Americans, in spite of the moderators doing everything in their power to cover up for her.”