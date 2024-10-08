Kamala Harris Reacts to Maya Rudolph’s ‘SNL’ Impression
SEEING DOUBLE
The hosts of The View surprised Vice President Kamala Harris with a clip of comedian Maya Rudolph’s SNL impression of the Democratic nominee for president during her Tuesday appearance on the news talk show. “They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery,” co-host Joy Behar said to introduce the clip from the sketch-comedy show, which showed Rudolph as Harris delivering a mock campaign address. “I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I’m in,” Rudolph says, “which I will just refer to as Wisconsi-Pennsylva-Georgia. Because I am going to protect your va-Georgia.” Rudolph’s impersonation earned laughter and applause from Harris, who admitted that she had not seen it before. “She’s so good. She had the whole thing—the suit, the jewelry, everything,” she said. Rudolph’s impression, which she has been performing on SNL for several years since Harris entered the public eye as a senator, earned her an Emmy in 2020. In September, it was announced that she would appear on the show’s 50th season to reprise the role for the final stretch of Harris’ campaign. Harris’ interview on The View was her first live interview as a presidential candidate, and it comes as part of a media blitz ahead of the Nov. 5 election that has seen her feature on traditional and non-traditional programs alike.