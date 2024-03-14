Kamala Harris Set to Make History With Abortion Clinic Visit: Report
FIRST TIME
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make history on Thursday when she plans to visit a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota that also provides abortions, according to NBC News. Three sources who spoke with the network believed that the visit may mark the first time either the president or vice president has visited an abortion clinic. The stop comes as reproductive freedoms across the country face uncertain times in the wake of a landmark 2022 Supreme Court decision rolling back Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion as a constitutional right. The Biden-Harris campaign has sought in recent weeks to place the protection of abortion rights and reproductive freedom high on its list of priorities as it prepares for a rematch against former President Donald Trump, who has bragged often about his role in the fall of Roe. The exact clinic Harris plans to visit remains unclear—with her office set to release the location nearer to the time of her visit, given the high likelihood of protests, NBC reported.