Kamala Harris Shreds Elon Musk for ‘Weak’ Comments

The former presidential candidate further acknowledged the rise of fascism, telling her audience, “I do worry, frankly, about what’s happening in the world right now.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver her first major address where where she takes on President Trump on Wednesday.
Etienne Laurent/Reuters

Former Vice President Kamala Harris put Elon Musk on blast for saying “empathy” has made America weak.

“There was someone that is very popular these days, at least in the press, who suggested that it is a sign of weakness of Western civilizations to have empathy,” Harris told a real estate conference in Australia.

In March, Musk—the head of the government-slashing Department of Efficiency (DOGE)—spoke with MAGA influencer and conspiracy theorist Joe Rogan on his podcast.

“The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy, the empathy exploit,” Musk said, adding that “they’re exploiting a bug in Western civilization, which is the empathy response.”

Slamming the DOGE chief for having “this misplaced idea that the sign of the strength of a leader is who you beat down,” she said she thinks it is, in fact, “a sign of strength to have some level of curiosity and concern and care about the well-being of others.”

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Vice President's ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 25, 2024 in Washington, DC.
The former vice president took aim at the DOGE chief for suggesting that empathy weakens Western civilization. Pool/Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Though Harris did not refer to Musk by name, it was clear her comments were aimed at the Tesla CEO, who has stepped back from his duties at DOGE in recent weeks.

Elon Musk

During her Sunday conference appearance, Harris acknowledged the rise of fascism, telling the audience, “I do worry, frankly, about what’s happening in the world right now.”

Elon Musk speaks during the inaugural parade for President Donald Trump inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2025.
Musk made the controversial comments during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s important that we remember the 1930s,” she said. “It’s important that we remember that history has taught us that isolation does not equal insulation [and] the importance of relationships of trust, of the importance of friendships, integrity, honesty.”

These comments also appear to have been in veiled reference to Musk, who has courted controversy since assuming his post as President Donald Trump‘s government efficiency czar with a raft of statements and gestures widely perceived as a dog whistle for white supremacists.

Perhaps most famously, this included the Tesla chief giving what appeared to have been a “Roman salute” at a speaking event on the night of Trump’s inauguration, quickly followed by a slew of posts on X that featured a series of puns on the names of prominent Nazi figures.

