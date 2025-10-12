Kamala Harris Slams Protester at Book Tour

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had the last word for protesters who tried to disrupt her book tour event in Chicago on Saturday.

During an event promoting her memoir 107 Days, a small group of protesters shouted at the former presidential candidate over her handling of Israel’s war in Gaza, social media videos show.

Then Harris joined the back and forth: “Are you the same person who was telling people not to vote?” she asked demonstrators as audience members cheered.

The former vice president was seemingly referring to the uncommitted movement, which saw thousands of typically reliable Democratic voters cast their ballots “uncommitted” or abstain altogether in protest of the party’s backing of Israel.

Michele Norris, a journalist who moderated the discussion at the Auditorium Theatre, stepped in: “We encourage people to use their voices but we want them to show respect for this woman,” NBC Chicago reported.

“And please pronounce my name correctly,” Harris added.

A group called the U.S. Palestinian Community Network later shared videos of the disruption on their X account, writing: “CHICAGO PALESTINIAN ORGANIZERS DISRUPT KILLER [Kamala Harris]..Kamala oversaw the largest weapons sale to Israel in history & refused to call for an arms embargo. She claims to be a feminist, yet refuses to take accountability for her role in mass murdering Palestinians in Gaza.”

While promoting her book, which details her presidential campaign after Joe Biden dropped from the race, Harris’ events have been repeatedly marred by protests.

Last month, videos of the former vice president shutting down protesters at a New York event went viral, after she told pro-Palestinian activists: “I’m not president right now. There’s nothing I can do.”

“What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. Donald Trump has given Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants,” she told them, before eventually repeating to a later protester that there was nothing she could do.