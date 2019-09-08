CHEAT SHEET
HEARING PROBLEM
Kamala Harris Sorry for Laughing When Supporter Called Donald Trump ‘Mentally Retarded’
Kamala Harris apologized Saturday for laughing and responding, “Well said” when a supporter from India called President Donald Trump’s actions “mentally retarded” at a New Hampshire town hall. CNN reports that the supporter, who spoke with a thick accent and identified himself as being from Harris’ mother’s hometown in India, said, “Somehow a racist bigot gets into the White House and then he says if you’re not my color you need to go back to your own country”—then asked Harris what she would do “in the next one year, to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy?” After taking flak for her reaction, Harris’ campaign tweeted an apology, insisting that the Democratic candidate would have corrected the man if she had only heard what he said. “I didn't hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him,” she wrote in a tweet. “I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren't acceptable. Ever.”