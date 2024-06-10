Kamala Harris Tears Into Byron Donalds Over Jim Crow Comments
PUT ON BLAST
Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Rep. Byron Donalds’ (R-FL) recent remarks in which he talked about the togetherness of Black families during the Jim Crow era. “It’s sadly yet another example of somebody out of Florida trying to erase or rewrite our true history,” Harris said, linking Donalds’ comments at a campaign event last week with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ changes to Black history education in the state. Harris said she traveled to Florida in 2023 to “call out what they were trying to do to replace our history with lies.” “And apparently there’s a never ending flow of that coming out of that state,” she added. Harris admonished Donalds while being asked about the candidates believed to be on Donald Trump’s shortlist of potential running mates. “What we know is that Donald Trump wants an enabler,” she said, speaking generally of whoever Trump picks to be his potential VP. “The litmus test is, are they going to be absolutely loyal to Trump over country or their oath of office, or, frankly, the American people?”