CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kamala Harris to Hold White House Attorneys General Meeting Ahead of SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

    LAWYER UP

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    LAUREN JUSTICE

    Kamala Harris will hold a meeting with seven Democratic state attorneys general at the White House on Thursday ahead of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could restrict abortion rights across the country. An expected ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees abortion rights, could see around half of states either restricting access to the procedure or banning it outright. The VP’s meet-up will discuss how abortion access can be defended at the state level after the national ruling. AGs from Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York and Washington are expected to attend the gathering. An anonymous White House official told Reuters that Harris “will amplify the actions they are taking as models for other states.”

    Read it at Reuters