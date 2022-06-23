Kamala Harris to Hold White House Attorneys General Meeting Ahead of SCOTUS Abortion Ruling
LAWYER UP
Kamala Harris will hold a meeting with seven Democratic state attorneys general at the White House on Thursday ahead of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could restrict abortion rights across the country. An expected ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees abortion rights, could see around half of states either restricting access to the procedure or banning it outright. The VP’s meet-up will discuss how abortion access can be defended at the state level after the national ruling. AGs from Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York and Washington are expected to attend the gathering. An anonymous White House official told Reuters that Harris “will amplify the actions they are taking as models for other states.”