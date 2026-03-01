Kamala-Voting Rapper Endorses Trump Goon for President

Controversial rapper Azealia Banks, who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, has switched up her vote on who she wants to see as the next president.

Banks, 34, appears to have flipped back to red since the last election, saying she’d take Secretary of State Marco Rubio over Vice President J.D. Vance as the next POTUS.

Banks said she much preferred Rubio to Vance. Kevin Dietsch, Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

“Ok Marco Rubio has really f---ing grown on me,” she wrote in a post on X. “I want him for president with his own infrastructure. Hes (sic) a much better choice than JD Vance skills wise, and if we get JD out of here we get the influence of Musk and Theil out of here as well.”

“Marco Rubio 2028 wow,” she concluded.

The “212″ rapper, who has a history of public controversies for making racist, homophobic, transphobic, and other insensitive remarks on social media, endorsed the Democratic candidate Harris just days before the 2024 election after she had previously flaunted Donald Trump as her presidential pick.

Azealia Banks in 2014. John Sciulli/John Sciulli/Getty Images

Though she called the former vice president Harris “stupid and incoherent,” she called attention to Trump’s close relationship with billionaire Elon Musk, whom she called an “overrated Ketamine addict” that “belongs no where near American politics.”

“I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here,” she wrote in a lengthy post on X in 2024. “You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself.”

Banks called Musk an "overrated Ketamine addict." Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Banks was a proud supporter of Trump during his first term, but admitted that she regrets having voted for the 79-year-old in the past.

“Ok I think it’s time everyone who voted for Trump admit that we made a f---ing mess,” she wrote in an April 2025 X post. “Like this is an absolute disaster.”

The Republican ticket for the 2028 presidential election is unclear. Even Trump has questioned his advisers on who they think should take the top spot between Rubio, 54, and Vance, 41. The president has also threatened to run for a third time himself.

Vance and Rubio are the top prospects for leading the Republican presidential nomination in 2028. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of Trump’s surprise war against Iran that began on Saturday, Vance has kept quiet publicly after having previously expressed skepticism over America’s involvement in foreign wars.

Last month, the president refrained from fully endorsing a Vance-Rubio ticket and instead offered more praise to his secretary of state than to his vice president.

“I’ve got three years to go, so it’s something I don’t have to worry (about),” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in February. “JD is fantastic, and Marco is. They’re both fantastic, I think, really. And I think Marco did a great job in Munich.”