Vance Humiliated as Trump Freezes Him Out Over Iran Split

Vice President JD Vance has been left out in the cold by Donald Trump as the United States wages war on Iran.

Vance has made no secret of his skepticism over America’s involvement in foreign wars, and sources say the split has affected his relationship with the president. As everyone else in Trump’s inner circle took on key assignments for the unauthorized strike on Iran, Vance was notably absent.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and the national security team joined Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday as the strikes were launched on Iran in Saturday’s early hours.

President Donald Trump is flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance (L) during a meeting in the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was tasked with informing lawmakers about the impending attack, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was heading up the communications team.

But nothing was heard from Vance in the immediate aftermath of the bombings.

While Vance and Rubio were vying for Trump’s attention, sources say the VP’s reticence about a conflict with Iran was seen by the president as a sign of disloyalty.

As a result, he has been frozen out of the planning.

PLOVER, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 26: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at Pointe Precision on February 26, 2026 in Plover, Wisconsin. Following the State of the Union, Vance is visiting the Pointe Precision machining facility. (Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

Instead, he is being sent out to U.S. cities to plug the administration’s affordability and energy programs, and this week was put in charge of uncovering fraud.

At the same time, Rubio is winning plaudits from the commander-in-chief for juggling negotiations in the Ukraine War, Gaza, Cuba, and Iran.

Rubio has reportedly moved into a favored position with Trump after his demonstrated war willingness. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

The day before bombs rained down on Tehran, Vance insisted there was “no chance” there would be a prolonged conflict with Iran.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight—there is no chance that will happen,” he said.

He added in an interview with the Washington Post that he didn’t know what Trump was planning to do about Iran, but claimed that he and Trump were “skeptics of foreign military interventions.”

On Friday, Rubio was telling Americans to get out of Iran as soon as possible and declaring the country a state sponsor of wrongful detention as the clock ticked towards an attack. Later, he contacted seven of the eight members of the gang of eight key lawmakers on Capitol Hill to tell them what was about to happen.

On Saturday, Trump called for regime change and made it clear it wasn’t a limited operation.