Top Trump Suck-Up Straight-Up Blasts ‘Disgusting and Evil’ War

Tucker Carlson didn’t mince words on President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

The conservative commentator, 56, lashed out at Trump’s decision to join Israel in launching strikes across Iran early Saturday morning in an escalation of long-simmering tensions.

Tucker told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl that he found the move “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

“This is Tucker Carlson—who was at the White House just last week—said that the decision to go to war with Iran is ‘absolutely disgusting and evil,’” Karl said in a video posted to social media.

Hours after Trump announced the attacks, far-right activist Laura Loomer took a victory lap on X to mock Carlson. The two MAGA personalities have repeatedly clashed over the Trump administration’s foreign policy positions.

“Hopefully Tucker Carlson stays safe and doesn’t relapse today,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #FreeIran.

Loomer doubled down after learning about what Carlson had to say on the Iran strikes.

“President Trump, are you really going to tolerate @TuckerCarlson and his repeated attacks on you and your administration? Put him in his place,” she said. “Tucker thinks he can walk into the White House, kiss your a–, and then attack you behind your back. Please take him down. It’s time.”

Laura Loomer called on the Trump administration to put Carlson "in his place." Laura Loomer on X

The MAGA firebrand tagged Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in her post, writing, “it’s time for Tucker and his minions to go away.”

It’s not the first time that Carlson has broken from Trump on Iran.

Last year, after the U.S. launched a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, the former Fox News host was one of the most prominent America First voices in MAGAworld to speak out against the administration.

”It’s worth taking a step back and wondering how any of this helps the United States," Carlson wrote in his newsletter at the time. “We can’t think of a single way.”

“The United States should not at any level participate in a war with Iran. No funding, no American weapons, no troops on the ground,” he said in a separate piece.

Carlson’s anti-Iran war crusade goes as far back as the first Trump administration. In 2019, the Daily Beast reported that he privately cautioned the president against taking military action against the Middle Eastern power.