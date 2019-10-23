CHEAT SHEET
SOUL-CRUSHING
Body of Missing Alabama 3-Year-Old Kamille McKinney Found in Dumpster: Cops
The body of a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party nearly two weeks ago has been found in a dumpster, police announced Tuesday night. Birmingham police and the FBI “located the remains of a 3-year-old child who we believe to be Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Her remains were found inside of a dumpster, and they were recovered inside a landfill here in Birmingham,” Police Chief Patrick Smith said at a press conference. Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, face charges of capital murder and kidnapping in connection with McKinney’s death. “I hope this message is not lost to young mothers, to grandmothers, and to the entire Birmingham community: It only takes a split second,” Smith said. “We can no longer assume that everyone is a part of the village that is trying to raise the child,” he said, adding that authorities must “do more” to protect children. McKinney has “sent a message across the nation” that everyone must “be diligent,” he said.