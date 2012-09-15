Kansas Birther Ballot Initiative Nixed

CHEAT SHEET
Apparently the president's word and his actual birth certificate aren't enough to stop some conspiracy theorists—though general consensus seems to have done the trick. On Friday a Kansas man withdrew a petition asking that President Obama be removed from the state's election ballot for not meeting presidential citizenship requirements. The man, Joe Montgomery, cited public backlash as his reason for backing down, although the Kansas secretary of state had been willing to review the petition. Although Obama will remain on the ballot in Kansas, the protester did win a small victory: the state plans to continue efforts to obtain a certified copy of the president's birth certificate.