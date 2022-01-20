CHEAT SHEET
    Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Arrested for Allegedly Damaging Property in Dispute With Woman

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Christian Petersen/Getty

    Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday for allegedly breaking a vacuum cleaner, wall, and door in what court documents have classified as a misdemeanor criminal damage case. The linebacker is accused of damaging the property during a dispute with a woman in Oakland Park, Kansas, per KCTV 5. After his arrest, Gay was detained at the Johnson County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 today. TMZ reports that the dispute happened while Gay was visiting his son. “He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum,” a rep for the athlete, Maxx Lepselter, was quoted saying. “No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance,” he said.

