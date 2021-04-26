CHEAT SHEET
    Kansas City Radio Reporter Killed by Bullet That Crashed Through Window

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brandon Parigo/University of Missouri

    A young public-radio reporter in Kansas City was found mortally wounded by a bullet that apparently crashed through the window of her apartment. Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was about to start a new beat covering criminal justice and social issues for the Kansas News Service, according to her employer, KCUR. “She was an especially beloved friend and colleague just beginning what promised to be a brilliant career,” the station said in a statement. Okeson-Haberman was found when a colleague who had not heard from her went to check her apartment on Friday. She was taken to the hospital but never regained consciousness and died over the weekend.

