Kansas City Royals Advance to World Series

    John Rieger/USA Today Sports

    After a tense nine innings, including a 45-minute rain delay and a controversial home run call, the Kansas City Royals won game six of the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series. A pair of early home runs, including one that was unsuccessfully disputed as having been the result of a spectator intervention, put the Royals out in front. But the Blue Jays rallied on the back of slugger Jose Bautista and his two home runs, tying the game at 3 in the seventh inning. Eventually the Royals pulled out in front on speedster Lorenzo Cain's scoring from first on a single, and they held onto that 4-3 lead to win the game. The Royals will face the New York Mets starting Tuesday evening in Kansas City.

