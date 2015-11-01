Kansas City Royals Win World Series

CHEAT SHEET
The Kansas City Royals came from behind to defeat the New York Mets and take home the World Series crown. After Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey threw eight shutout innings, striking out nine in the process, he returned for the top of the ninth, up 2-0, and was yanked after giving up a run. Mets closer Jeurys Familia proceeded to give up the tying run, blowing his third save opportunity of the series. The Royals blew the game wide open in the 12th inning with a series of base hits, opening up the lead to 7-2.