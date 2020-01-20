CHEAT SHEET
At Least Two Dead, 15 Injured, in Kansas City Bar Shooting
At least two people are dead and 15 people have been injured after a shooter reportedly opened fire at a line of people outside a bar in Kansas City. Local cops said one woman was shot and killed in the bar’s parking lot and the suspect is also reported to be dead after being shot by an armed security guard. ABC News reports the shooting happened shortly before midnight when a line had formed to get into the bar and the suspect opened fire on them. As many as 15 people were taken to area hospitals and three of them are reportedly in critical condition. Cops said there’s no indication yet as to why the suspect opened fire, and the suspect hasn’t been identified. No shots were fired by police.