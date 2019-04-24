Kansas DA Won’t File Charges Against Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill, Fiancée in Child Abuse Probe

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Wednesday that he would not file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or his fiancée Crystal Espinal after probing child abuse allegations involving their 3-year-old son. Howe said he did believe a crime had been committed but could not determine who committed it. “A child has been hurt,” Howe said, according to the Kansas City Star. “So, yes, as a prosecutor and a father of four kids, yes, it frustrates me when someone hurts a child that you can’t do anything about it.” A criminal investigation was reportedly launched into Hill and Espinal after two police reports were filed at Hill's home in March—one for battery and another for child abuse and neglect. A report was also filed to the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The criminal probe has reportedly ended, but the child protection case involving the 3-year-old is reportedly still ongoing. The newspaper also reported the toddler was removed from the custody of Hill and Espinal, and it is unclear who the child is staying with currently.

Earlier this week, the NFL reportedly requested documents from Overland Park Police related to “alleged injuries sustained by the couple’s minor child.” Hill reportedly has a history of violence, having pleaded guilty to “domestic assault and battery by strangulation” in 2015 after attacking Espinal while she was pregnant.