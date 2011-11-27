Kansas Teen Won’t Apologize

CHEAT SHEET
The dog didn’t eat her apology. The Kansas teenager who found herself in trouble with her high school after tweeting about Gov. Sam Brownback says she will not apologize, and that any apology would be insincere. Emma Sullivan was in a group of students listening to the governor in Topeka when she tweeted: “Just made mean comments at gov. brownback and told him he sucked, in person.” She did not make a comment like that, but when her school discovered the tweet, they insisted she apologize by Monday. Sullivan has about 3,000 supporters on her Twitter account.