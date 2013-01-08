Kanye & Kim Buy $11M House

CHEAT SHEET
It’s a lot of money for a place they may only need for 72 days. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have purchased an $11 million mansion in Bel Air. The expectant parents will eventually be bringing their new baby home to the 10,000-square-foot house, which is located in a gated community. Since it will be so cramped for three, the couple has already gutted the interior and will be adding a 4,000-square-foot extension. Their new neighbors will include Jennifer Aniston, Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis, and Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul.