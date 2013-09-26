Kanye Bashes Jimmy Kimmel for Spoof

Kanye West embarked on one of his more epic Twitter rants on Thursday night, going off on Jimmy Kimmel for a sketch in which the late-night host reenacted a recent BBC Radio 1 interview with West, replacing Kanye with a bratty kid. In all caps, West ranted at Kimmel for spoofing "THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," before transitioning into personal attacks. "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES ... OH NO THAT WOULD MEAN YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD PUSSY IN YOUR LIFE." He went on to call Kimmel's face "CRAZY," threw in a "YOU F--KING BEN AFFLECK," and then asserted that Kimmel's ex, Sarah Silverman, is "A THOUSAND TIMES FUNNIER." He rounded off the rant with two meme-like photos insulting Kimmel, calling him a "no good pussy" and likening his face to Spongebob Squarepants.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10