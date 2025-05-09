Kanye Claims Kim Left North in Car During Met Gala

Kanye West is once again going to war with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian—this time alleging Kardashian left their daughter North West, 11, unattended in a vehicle during parts of the Met Gala on Monday. TMZ obtained a cease-and-desist letter from West “concerning the welfare and custody” of their children, which takes Kardashian to task over the alleged Met Gala incident. He also took issue with limitations to his time with their four kids, whom they share joint custody of. He also complained that Kardashian shared images of North on TikTok. West claims in the filing that Kardashian is using her daughter for “personal or commercial gain,” which “disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.” The legal letter mentions that West’s lawyer represents both West and his current wife, Bianca Censori, in the matter, though she doesn’t seem to have any legal stake in the disagreement. West and Kardashian most recently got into a legal row over West putting North’s vocals on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced rapper currently on trial for alleged sex trafficking and prostitution.

