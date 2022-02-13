Kanye Drags Dead Rapper Mac Miller, Hillary Clinton, and More Into Pete Davidson Feud
NO ONE’S SAFE
In his latest Instagram posting spree aimed at Pete Davidson, Kanye West invoked the late Mac Miller and Davidson’s past relationship with Ariana Grande. He posted an old, baseless rumor about Davidson, who is now dating Kim Kardashian, supposedly sending “intimate” photos of him and Grande to Miller. Additionally, the rapper posted a screenshot of part of a text from Davidson indicating he had no wish to get between West and his children, as well as posts in which he referred to Davidson as “Hillary Clinton’s ex boyfriend” and said he would be removing longtime friend Kid Cudi from his upcoming album because of his choice to remain friends with Davidson. West assured fans that his account hadn’t been hacked in a post in which he showed himself holding a legal notepad that read, “My account is not hacked. 2.13.22.”