Kanye Gifts Kim a Robert Kardashian Hologram That Calls Kanye a Genius
WHAT IN THE WORLD?
Two days after Kim Kardashian came under fire for sharing photos on social media from her 40th birthday bash on a private island during a global pandemic, she has now shared with her followers the truly bizarre gift she received from her husband Kanye West.
“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, adding, “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”
Robert Kardashian, the O.J. Simpson defense lawyer who died in 2003—the year before West released his debut album The College Dropout—tells his daughter at one point in the hologram video, “You married the most, most, most, most, most, genius in the whole world, Kanye West!”