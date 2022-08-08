Kanye Posts ‘Skete’ Davidson Death Notice After Kim Break-Up
R.I.P. SKETE
Kanye West has returned to Instagram to dig into Pete Davidson one last time. Following weekend reports that Davidson and Kim Kardashian had broken up after nine months of dating, West posted a doctored New York Times headline Monday morning: “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” West bequeathed Davidson with the Skete moniker toward the beginning of the former Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with Kardashian, West’s ex-wife. He made his opinion on Davidson known throughout the nine months he spent dating Kardashian, regularly mocking and harassing the actor. Most infamously, he released a music video in which an animated figure greatly resembling Davidson was buried alive. But West made sure not to single out Davidson as his only target here: The fake front page also notes that Kid Cudi, another one of West’s nemeses, will be unable to perform at Skete’s funeral, as he’s “fearful of bottle throwers.”