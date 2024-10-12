Ex-Kanye West Assistant Lauren Pisciotta Claims He Raped Her at ‘Diddy’ Party

Kanye West allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted his former assistant at a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to California court documents.

The legal papers, obtained by the New York Post, were filed Oct. 8 by Lauren Pisciotta—who worked for the rapper from 2021 through 2022 as a personal assistant.

Years prior to being employed by West, Pisciotta said she and the musician met while partying at a Santa Monica music studio with Combs, during which West allegedly told guests they had to drink or leave the gathering.

Upon taking a few sips of a drink, she “suddenly started to feel disoriented … and began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state,” according to Pisciotta’s filing.

The former assistant said she could not recall what followed and described feeling “ashamed and embarrassed.”

After West fired Pisciotta, the rapper reportedly confessed they had “hooked up” at the event. But, according to the legal documents, she was “too traumatized and disturbed to speak about the night.”

The drugging and sexual assault allegations are part of an existing wrongful termination and sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Pisciotta against West in June. She previously accused the rapper of terminating her employment after he non-consensually sent her sexual texts and videos.

In June, West’s lawyers called the suit “baseless” and claimed she had been blackmailing the rapper while speaking to Page Six.

Days after Pisciotta’s initial court filing, singer-songwriter Niykee Heaton took to Instagram Live to lodge her own accusations against West and Combs, whom she said sexually assaulted her at a music studio. Heaton also claimed she saw West assaulting Pisciotta that night.

West has yet to publicly acknowledge Pisciotta’s latest allegations. The controversial musician is reportedly going incognito in Tokyo while he works on a new album. According to music journalist Touré, West, who is worth approximately $400 million, is living “upper-class homeless” in a single hotel room in the Japanese city.