Kanye West Accuses Forbes of Trying to Diminish Him After it Said He Was Only Worth $2 Billion, Not $7 Billion

Kanye West is furious with Forbes, with his camp claiming that the business magazine is trying to “control and diminish him” after it said he was worth a mere $2 billion in its latest billionaires list rather than the $7 billion he claims his worth to be. West came 1,513th on the list, up 200 places from last year, largely thanks to his multi-year Adidas deal. In 2020, Ye argued with Forbes when they first named him a billionaire, allegedly sending the publication a message reading: “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”