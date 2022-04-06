CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kanye West Accuses Forbes of Trying to Diminish Him After it Said He Was Only Worth $2 Billion, Not $7 Billion

    WHY CAN’T HE JUST BE HAPPY?

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

    Kanye West is furious with Forbes, with his camp claiming that the business magazine is trying to “control and diminish him” after it said he was worth a mere $2 billion in its latest billionaires list rather than the $7 billion he claims his worth to be. West came 1,513th on the list, up 200 places from last year, largely thanks to his multi-year Adidas deal. In 2020, Ye argued with Forbes when they first named him a billionaire, allegedly sending the publication a message reading: “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

    Read it at The Blast