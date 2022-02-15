Kanye West Admits Tirade Came Off as ‘Harassing’ Kim K: ‘I Take Accountability’
CONCERNING
Kanye West wiped his Instagram on Tuesday and issued an apology of sorts to Kim Kardashian after making a string of concerning posts directed at the beauty mogul and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. “I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” he wrote. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.” West, whose divorce from Kardashian was announced early last year, went on a social media tirade over the weekend, begging for his family back and appealing to Kardashian, sending her a truckload of flowers. He also posted screenshots of texts from Kardashian, who begged West to stop encouraging his fans to harass the Saturday Night Live comedian. In his Tuesday post, West also said he “learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”