The disgraced artist formerly known as Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori’s idea of Sunday best left some social media users truly bewildered over the weekend.

Ye and Censori—who reportedly married in January—were photographed ahead of a church service in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The antisemitic outburst-prone rapper was sporting his apparent favorite new look: a black T-shirt stuffed with shoulder pads emblazoned with the German word for “police” and what appear to be a pair of sole-less sock shoes.

Architectural designer Censori’s getup was arguably even weirder. She appeared to be wearing some kind of black full-body stocking that even covered her arms and head, with a massive ring of black of fabric encircling the lower half of her face and shoulders. Ye was even spotted futzing with the material covering Censori’s face as the outfit presumably denied her the necessary freedom of movement to do so herself.

She was clearly not alone struggling with her novelty garb. “Not to be rude but I know she gotta be SICK that Kim K got all the good clothes and she walking around in a broken black condom,” one person tweeted in response to the picture.

“Kanye West and wife Bianca are living ahead of our time,” another Twitter user commented. “They are already dressed like earth citizens will be forced to dress when the aliens from the UFOs implement a dress code on all earth humans.”

Another asked if Censori is “wearing a trash can” while someone else suggested the look could be considered “condom couture.” Several people thought the outfits so improbable that they assumed the images had been generated by artificial intelligence.

A Reddit thread discussing the outfits titled “What on earth is happening here?” was also filled with nonplussed reactions. “Today was not the day I wanted to see what Kanye looked like in leggings,” one user wrote. Another suggested the rapper had dipped into his ex-wife’s Skims shapewear range while Censori was wrapped in a “cocoon of sadness.”

Despite the mockery, some could see the upside of the strange sartorial decisions. “When you think all is lost, let this be an inspiration that you’re not ALONE!” one person tweeted.

Getting pilloried online for his clothes is probably the least of Ye’s concerns at the moment. He’s currently facing legal action from former teachers at the private Christian school he created, Donda Academy, and stories emerging from his long-shot 2024 presidential campaign in recent months paint a picture of chaos and vicious infighting.