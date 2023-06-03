Kanye West and Wife Paying 20K Per Month for Their Crib Despite Legal Woes
THE GOOD LIFE
Kanye West—who now goes by Ye—and his new wife Bianca Censori are doling out big bucks for a flashy West Hollywood apartment, to the tune of $20,000 a month, according to The U.S. Sun. The new luxurious living arrangement comes as West fights off a slew of lawsuits after brands dropped him over his anti-Semitic remarks, including praising Adolf Hitler. “Ye is seen out and about, but he’s still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he’s not interested in posting and causing drama,” a source told the publication. The Daily Beast previously reported that West’s 2024 presidential political ambitions were put on ice in recent months, after enlisting far-right and white nationalist personalities who remain more focused on destroying one another.